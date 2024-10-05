No Script

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, December 14, 2023

9 months ago
By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued on Thursday, December 14, 2023 the following statements:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 a gathering of ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers in the vicinity of the ‘Shomera’ Barracks [the occupied Lebanese Tarbikha village] with the appropriate weapons.
  2. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 14:20 the “Yiftah Barracks” [the occupied Lebanese Al-Qadas village] as well as a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers and vehicles in its vicinity with appropriate weapons, causing confirmed casualties.
  3. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 14:30 a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in Honin Barracks [the occupied Lebanese village of Honin) with appropriate weapons.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise

 

