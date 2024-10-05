By Al-Ahed News

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.

Allah Almighty is Truthful

With much pride and glory, the Islamic Resistance mourns Martyr Mahdi Khalil Zaatar [Haider] from, South Lebanon, who was martyred while performing his duties on the path of liberating al-Quds.