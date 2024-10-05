IRG Chief: ‘Israel’s’ Collapse Imminent

By Staff, Agencies

Highlighting the growing hatred for the Zionist entity across the world, Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG], Major General Hossein Salami, assumed that the “Israeli” entity will become extinct in the near future.

“The collapse of the fake ‘Israeli’ regime is not too distant, a clear sign of which is that the Zionists are so weak that they cannot bear the existence of Palestinian women and children,” Salami said in an address to a cultural conference on Thursday.

Lashing out at the “Israeli” entity for turning the hospitals of Gaza into battlefields and massacring defenseless women and children in Palestine, the IRG commander said such atrocities have triggered global aversion to “Israel.”

“The world’s hatred of Zionists is not confined to Muslims anymore. People have rallied against Zionists even next to the White House and in the streets of London and Europe,” he added.

He also highlighted the moral, political and economic failure of the US as the main sponsor of “Israeli” crimes, expressing confidence that Palestine will soon emerge victorious thanks to resistance.