Families of ‘Israeli’ Captives Demand ‘Urgent Update’ From Netanyahu After Report on No New Talks

By Staff, Agencies

Family members of ‘Israeli’ captives held in Gaza say they were “shocked” by a report earlier Wednesday that the war cabinet decided against sending the head of the Mossad to Qatar to advance negotiations on a new swap deal, and are demanding an “immediate explanation” from Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Channel 13 news reported Wednesday night that the war cabinet directing war on Gaza following Hamas October 7 surprise operation in the occupied territories is in disagreement with the extent of the efforts currently being made on talks toward a new swap deal.

The report said Mossad chief David Barnea offered to head to Qatar again, where he previously helped negotiate the swap deal last month that saw the release of 105 captives — ‘Israeli’ women and children, and foreign nationals — during a weeklong truce in fighting.

The Zionist war cabinet decided against sending him at this time, according to the report. An unnamed diplomatic official told Channel 13 that, for now, Barnea “is not heading to Qatar, and the decision is that we are listening to suggestions if they come.”

It is believed that 135 captives remain in Gaza — not all of them alive — of the 240 taken on October 7.

The ‘Hostages’ and Missing Families Forum said in a statement Wednesday night that families were shocked by the report on the rejection of the director of Mossad’s request to formulate an agreement for the release of the captives, which comes in addition to the ignoring of the parents’ request to meet with the prime minister and the war minister, which has not yet been answered.

“The families demand an immediate explanation from the prime minister and cabinet members and to break the deadlock in negotiations,” the forum said.

According to the Channel 13 report, war cabinet minister Benny Gantz is in favor of an ‘Israeli’ initiative on new swap talks, while Netanyahu and War Minister Yoav Gallant believe ‘Israel’ should wait for a signal from Hamas that it is interested in another deal, following military pressure.

The families of the remaining captives have been pushing the government for a new deal with Hamas, warning that time was running out.

At a tense meeting last week between Netanyahu and a group of recently released captives, as well as family members of those still held in Gaza, voices were raised and tensions flared.

In leaked excerpts from the meeting, Netanyahu could be heard telling the families “there is no possibility right now to bring everyone ‘home.’ Can anyone really imagine that if that was an option, anyone would refuse it?” — a statement met with outrage from many.