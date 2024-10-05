CNN: Nearly Half of the ‘Israeli’ Munitions Dropped on Gaza are Imprecise Dumb Bombs

By Staff, Agencies

Nearly half of the air-to-ground munitions that “Israel” has used in its aggression on Gaza since October 7 have been unguided, otherwise known as “dumb bombs,” according to a new US intelligence assessment.

The assessment, compiled by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and described to CNN by three sources who have seen it, says that about 40-45% of the 29,000 air-to-ground munitions the apartheid “Israeli” entity has used have been unguided. The rest have been precision-guided munitions, the assessment says.

Unguided munitions are typically less precise and can pose a greater threat to civilians, especially in such a densely populated area like Gaza. The rate at which “Israel” is using the dumb bombs may be contributing to the soaring civilian death toll.

Meanwhile, Experts told CNN that if “Israel” is using unguided munitions at the rate the US believes they are, that undercuts the “Israeli” claim that they are trying to minimize civilian casualties.

“I’m extremely surprised and concerned,” said Brian Castner, a former Explosive Ordnance Disposal [EOD] officer who now serves as Amnesty International’s senior crisis adviser on arms and military operations.

“It’s bad enough to be using the weapons when they are precisely hitting their targets. It is a massive civilian harm problem if they do not have that accuracy, and if you can’t even give a benefit of the doubt that that the weapon is actually landing where the 'Israeli' forces intended to,” Castner added.

Marc Garlasco, a former United Nations military analyst and war crimes investigator who served as chief of high value targeting on the Pentagon’s Joint Staff in 2003, said that using unguided munitions in a densely populated area like Gaza both greatly increases the chance that a target is missed and that civilians are harmed in the process.