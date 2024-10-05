Iran FM: Region, World to Be Grappling with “Israeli” War Crimes’ Aftermath for Years

By Staff, Press TV

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has said the region and the world are going to be grappling with the aftermath of the “Israeli” regime's ongoing war crimes across the Palestinian territories for years to come.

"The consequences and effects of this genocide and war crimes in Palestine will be imposed on the region and the international community for many years," the top diplomat said on Wednesday in Geneva, to which he has travelled to attend the Global Refugee Forum 2023.

The remarks came amid a genocidal war that the “Israeli” regime has been waging against the Gaza Strip since October 7 following an operation staged by the territory's resistance groups, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Flood.

Also on Wednesday, Gaza's Health Ministry said 18,608 people, mostly women and children, had been killed, and 50,594 others injured in the “Israeli” strikes so far.

Ever since the onset of the war, the regime has also ramped up its aggression across the West Bank, killing hundreds of people across the occupied territory.

"We hope that these meetings will have practical results and won't remain only as a venue to simply express positions," Amir Abdollahian added.

"We hope the UN High Commissioner for Refugees will fulfill its duties and pay attention to the welfare, education, and living conditions of the refugees."

Earlier this week, the chief of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees [UNRWA] described the conditions in Gaza as the worst he had ever seen.

Philippe Lazzarini said his agency was on the verge of collapsing in Gaza, adding that an immediate ceasefire was needed to end "hell on earth" there.

According to the United Nations, at least 1.5 million of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have fled their homes since the war began.

Palestinian and other regional officials have warned that through its unbridled aggression, the “Israeli” regime pursues a policy of resettling the people of Gaza in Egypt, and the people of the West Bank in Jordan.