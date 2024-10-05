Gaza Battle Approaching Its Honorable End - Hamas

By Staff, Agencies

Chief of Hamas Political Bureau, Ismail Haniya, affirmed on Wednesday evening that the battle in Gaza "is approaching its honorable end" due to the legendary resilience of the people of the Strip and their courageous resistance.

In a speech, Haniya stated that the resistance in the Gaza Strip is "capable and steadfast," and the ‘Israeli’ occupation is "on the decline," emphasizing that the legendary resilience and courageous resistance have created consequences beyond imagination, putting the enemy's alliances in question.

He also explained that the Palestinian people "have been and remain to be a target for the occupation," urging the Arab and Islamic nations to expand their efforts for the sake of the Palestinian cause.

Haniya pointed out that "the ‘Israeli’ enemy will pay the price for its crimes," adding that the heroic actions of the Al-Qassam Brigades and the resistance are evident during confrontations and they are inflicting significant losses upon the enemy, the latest being in al-Shujaiya and Jabaliya.

Moreover, the senior Hamas official mentioned that Operation Al-Aqsa Flood dealt the ‘Israeli’ occupation powerful blow, shaking its military and political leadership.

Regarding international solidarity and popular movements against the ‘Israeli’ aggression on Gaza, Haniya thanked all supporters for calling for the lifting of the blockade on the Strip.

He also hailed the positions of Saudi Arabia and the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, and his message to the UN Security Council, welcoming the resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, which was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday.

He also expressed Hamas' openness to discussing any ideas or initiatives that may lead to stopping the aggression and organizing internal affairs in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, underlining that any bets on arrangements in Gaza without Hamas or the Resistance factions are illusions and mirages.

Earlier on Wednesday, the ‘Israeli’ occupation military admitted that the tally of its soldiers who have been killed since October 7 rose to 444 officers and cadets.

The high toll also includes 82 soldiers from the elite Golani brigades, one of the most prestigious units in the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces.

Zionist media reported that among the 444 killed soldiers, 103 were of the rank of captain and above, and five were colonels, essentially the commander of a brigade.

The ‘Israeli’ occupation military acknowledged on Wednesday that 10 of its soldiers were killed, most of whom were officers, in battles in northern Gaza on Tuesday.