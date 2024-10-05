Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, December 13, 2023

By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 the following statements:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 13:45 the ‘Al-Malikiyya’’ Site with a Burkan missile, striking it directly. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 13:50 the ‘Ramiya’ Site with the appropriate weapons, striking it directly. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 14:00 the ‘Shomera’ Barracks [the occupied Lebanese Tarbikha village] with the appropriate weapons, striking it directly. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 14:12 the ‘Al-Naqoura’ Naval Site with the appropriate weapons, striking it directly. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:30 a gathering of Zionist occupation soldiers in the vicinity of the ‘Al-Dhayra’ Site with the appropriate weapons, striking it directly. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:30 a gathering of Zionist enemy soldiers in the ‘Al-Manara’ Site with the appropriate weapons, striking it directly.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise