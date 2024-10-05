‘Israel’ Still Far from Toppling Hamas In Gaza Strip, Expert Says

By Staff, Agencies

The clock is ticking on ‘Israel’s’ military operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, as it is unclear how much progress the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces have made against the resistance group. The ambitious goal was set out by the ‘Israeli’ government in the immediate aftermath of Hamas’ surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7.

After over two months, there is increasing international pressure to end the ‘Israeli’ war on Gaza. Over the weekend, the US vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that called for an immediate ceasefire. While the Biden Administration has maintained that ‘Israel’ will be the one to determine the end of the war, there have also been American insinuations that ‘Israel’s’ credit is limited.

The ‘Israeli’ military is now in a race against time to achieve its alleged directive to strip Hamas of its military capabilities and essentially remove it from power.

“We have seen extensive damage,” said Dr. Michael Milstein, head of the Palestinian Studies Forum at the Moshe Dayan Center for Middle Eastern and African Studies. “But ‘Israel’ is still far from toppling Hamas. The majority of its fighters are still alive; it still possesses rockets.”

In addition, Milstein told The Media Line that the bombardment of government symbols, such as the parliament, courthouses, and mosques, is largely of symbolic value.

“Hamas doesn’t need this to keep up its fight,” he added. “For Hamas, resistance is much more important than governance. As long as it has weapons and fighters, it doesn’t care whether it can govern Gaza or hand out humanitarian aid.”

This was proven already on Oct. 7, after many in the ‘Israeli’ military establishment thought Hamas was interested in solidifying its sovereignty over the Gaza Strip and would not risk an offensive against ‘Israel’ that would endanger its rule.

While Hamas’ abilities are not comparable to the large and highly sophisticated ‘Israeli’ military, the resistance group’s progress has been measured.