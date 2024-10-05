‘Israeli’ War on Gaza May Ignite Burst in Region - Iran FM

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian cautioned that the continuation of the Zionist regime’s military strikes on Gaza could spread the extent of clashes and trigger an explosion in the region.

Amir Abdollahian and his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib held a meeting on the sidelines of the Global Refugee Forum [GRF] in Switzerland on Tuesday.

Hailing the constant consultations between Tehran and Beirut on various bilateral and regional issues, the Iranian FM said “Iran and Lebanon are on the same front, and Iran only wants the best interests of the Lebanese government, nation and resistance front.”

The top Iranian diplomat described the situation in the region as complicated, touched upon the situation in Palestine, and said, “It is necessary that the United States put an end to its unlimited support for the Zionist regime and its war crimes against the Palestinian nation.”

Amir Abdollahian also stressed the need for collective efforts to stop the Zionists’ genocide in Palestine, adding, “Lebanon has always been one of the key pillars of anti-Zionist resistance in the region.”

“Despite the Zionist regime’s crimes and brutal killing of civilians with the United States’ unlimited support, they have secured no significant achievement, and Palestinian resistance is in a very good condition,” he stated.

Amir Abdollahian further noted that the war against the Palestinian nation will bear no fruit for the Zionist regime and the United States, adding, “Rather, the war has spread, and if the Zionist regime’s strikes do not stop, there is possibility of an explosion in the region, too.”

The US’ calculations are not correct, he underlined, adding, “As they did not get any results from the war against the Lebanese Hezbollah, they will secure no advantage from the war against the resistance front in Palestine, either, and the outcome of the war will be the killing of more Palestinian citizens, only.”

The Lebanese foreign minister, in turn, said he was pleased with the meeting with his Iranian counterpart, and said consultations between the two sides have always been fruitful and constructive.”

Bou Habib also offered his assessment of the ongoing painful situation in Palestine, adding that the US has, by vetoing the UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, technically given ‘Israel’ leeway to do whatever it wants.

He also expounded on the situation in Lebanon, particularly the situation along he country’s southern borders with the occupied territories.