Hezbollah Strikes On ‘Israel’ To Continue as Long as Gaza Genocidal War Rages – Deputy SG

By Staff, Agencies

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem said the Lebanese resistance movement will continue retaliatory strikes on the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories as long as the ‘Tel Aviv’ regime presses ahead with its brutal assault against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking at a memorial ceremony for martyrs on the path of liberating Al-Quds in the southern suburb of the capital Beirut on Tuesday, Sheikh Qassem reaffirmed Hezbollah’s unwavering support for the Gaza-based resistance groups amid the ‘Israeli’ regime’s war on the besieged territory.

“Hezbollah will continue striking the ‘Israeli’ occupation sites on Lebanon border as long as the Zionist war on Gaza continues,” the Hezbollah second-in-command underlined.

“The pace of military operations in southern Lebanon is determined by the field, and the Zionists shouldn't try their luck with escalation because the situation will be worse for them.”

Sheikh Qassem pointed out that Hezbollah, from the very beginning, announced that the Lebanese front would be supportive of Gaza, as it sees its support as a duty and in line with the interests of Palestine and Lebanon.

“What Hezbollah is doing is legitimate resistance and defense, and even a religious duty, because this enemy only understands the language of force in order to deter it and prevent it from achieving its goals now and in the future,” he added.

He also asserted that Hezbollah is “completely ready” for any border escalation, and that Lebanon’s southern front will remain open in support of Palestinians in the face of the Zionist aggression against Gaza.

Hezbollah and ‘Israel’ have been exchanging fire since early October, shortly after the regime launched its devastating war on the besieged Gaza Strip following a surprise operation by the Palestinian resistance groups into the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories.

The Lebanese resistance group has vowed to keep up its retaliatory operations as long as the regime sustains its warfare against the besieged Palestinian territory.

The Zionist aggression has so far left at least 18,412 Palestinian martyrs, mostly women and children, and injured 50,100 others.

The ‘Tel Aviv’ regime has also imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.