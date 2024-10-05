Iran’s Space Agency Set to Launch 10 Satellites, Expands Biospace Program

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Space Agency is set to launch 10 more satellites, marking a substantial leap while revealing a state-of-the-art 1.5-ton biospace capsule, showcasing the country's remarkable progress in biospace technology.

Hossein Daliriyan, the agency's spokesperson, announced the readiness for the imminent launch of additional satellites, saying plans to carry out more launches before the Iranian new year [starts on March 21, 2024] are underway, as is the development of a new 1.5-ton capsule.

Daliriyan highlighted the extensive engagement in space activities by various countries but emphasized that only a dozen possess a comprehensive space industry cycle, underlining its substantial significance.

According to Daliriyan, Iran's space industry cycle encompasses crucial scientific and technological advancements, including satellite design, construction, placement into orbit, and the utilization of its outputs.

He clarified that this cycle integrates the use of a launcher for orbital placements and ground stations for signal reception, emphasizing the real-time control and data acquisition during satellite missions.

He emphasized Iran's self-reliance in this industry, highlighting the country's independent ownership across all three sectors compared to other countries with similar capabilities. He mentioned that Iran is among the 12 countries that have this technology.

The spokesman highlighted Iran's self-sufficiency in the biospace domain, citing successful launches such as the Kavos biospace capsule as a testament to Iran's progress.

He mentioned Iran's position among a handful of nations with biospace technology, attributing this achievement to the dedication of the country's young scientists in the field.

He acknowledged Iran's earlier successful biospace launch in 2013 and the subsequent hiatus, now revived under the thirteenth administration, emphasizing renewed dedication and presidential support.

He said that the alignment of Iran's biospace capsule launch with its 10-year plan demonstrates a systematic approach to the country's space ambitions, marking a reinvigorated commitment to scientific progress.

Iran's ongoing efforts to construct a more advanced 1.5-ton biospace capsule aim to exceed previous capabilities, particularly targeting human-carrying capacity after the successful launch of the Kavos capsule.

The spokesperson highlighted Iran's independent development of biospace technology, emphasizing rigorous testing and a meticulous, self-sufficient process without external assistance.

He outlined enhancements in the upcoming capsule, emphasizing improvements in manual control systems, a significant leap from previous models.

“Iran is currently constructing its next biospace capsule weighing 1.5 tons, intending to surpass the capabilities of the previous capsule. [The country's space industry] aims to achieve human-carrying capacity, following the successful launch of the Kavos biospace capsule,” he said.

Daliriyan lauded the successful launch of the Salman launcher, pivotal in Iran's biospace program, stressing the comprehensive scientific process behind this achievement. He emphasized that biospace technology involves rigorous testing and development, transforming human knowledge into a structure that ascends from Earth to space.

Highlighting the country's independent space industry cycle, he underlined the significance of both capsule and launcher maiden flights, showcasing Iran's national prowess and independence in the field.

Daliriyan outlined Iran's future aspirations, including the 10-year space plan, aiming for a human-carrying biospace capsule orbiting Earth at 400 kilometers by 2025, emphasizing rigorous safety tests and system checks for human space travel. These tests encompass various crucial systems like impact shields, power, communication, thermal shields, and diverse equipment safeguarding human life during launch.

He also mentioned Iran's intent to send its first astronaut into space without foreign assistance, distinguishing its approach from nations involved in collaborative space ventures.

Referring to the Salman launcher, Daliriyan emphasized its alignment with capsule functions and praised the Defense Ministry's role in designing a precise launcher, attributing a significant portion of Iran's biospace success to it.

Regarding the Salman launcher's performance, the spokesperson confirmed its flawless performance, particularly during the critical stages of liftoff and capsule separation, as evidenced by the successful retrieval of Iran's biospace capsule on Earth.

Daliriyan emphasized the concurrent development of both capsule and launcher, citing the need for a more powerful launcher to support future endeavors.

He expressed optimism for Iran's inaugural astronaut mission by 2025, reflecting government support and dedication to space exploration.

The readiness of 10 satellites for launch was noted, signifying Iran's strides in satellite technology, with plans for additional launches before new Iranian year, focusing on imaging and communication satellites like the Khayyam satellite aiding land misuse control.

The Iranian Space Agency's spokesperson highlighted the importance of using satellite data to manage Earth-related activities. The precision of the Khayyam satellite, which has a meter of accuracy, has aided in the identification of over 2,000 violations of land misuse.

Advancements in satellite technology, particularly the Pars satellite and the Martyr Qasem Soleimani, underscore Iran's significant progress in the space domain.

Daliriyan emphasized the importance of the Martyr Qassem Soleimani satellite for monitoring forest fires, drastically reducing the time taken to locate fire incidents.

The spokesperson emphasized Iran's intention to reach geostationary orbit, predicting the launch of the Seir launcher to accomplish this purpose.

Geostationary satellites are poised to support critical services such as banking networks, broadcasting, television, and other essential services. Daliriyan emphasized the cost-effectiveness of geostationary satellites, saying that investing in these satellites to reach a 36,000-kilometer orbit could generate twice the revenue for the country in a year, given the services they can provide.