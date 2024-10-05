No Script

Biden Says ‘Israel’ ’Indiscriminately Bombing’ Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

US President Joe Biden issued his strongest criticism of the ‘Israeli’ entity yet, warning that the US' closest Middle East ally was starting to lose support around the world because of its “indiscriminate bombing” of the Gaza Strip.

Biden’s comments, made to donors at a Washington hotel on Tuesday, provide a rare window into his administration’s concerns about the ‘Israeli’ aggression - and Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, even as Washington continues to rush military aid to ‘Israel’ - and in a recent case, bypassing Congress to do so.

Biden aimed specifically at Netanyahu’s far-right government allies, saying, "Bibi's got a tough decision to make” and that "this is the most conservative government in ‘Israel's’ history.”

He added that Netanyahu “cannot rule out the creation of a Palestinian state in the future.”

Biden’s remarks reflect the widening split between the US and ‘Israel’ over the future of Gaza once the war is over.

Netanyahu, who faces corruption charges and a likely inquiry into how Hamas’s 7 October attack took the ‘Israeli’ government by surprise, is dependent on far-right lawmakers to remain in power.

Since the outbreak of the ‘Israeli’ war on Gaza, the Biden administration has pressured ‘Israel’ to think through its “day after” plan for the besieged enclave.

