Two US Occupation Bases in Syria Come Under Rocket Attacks

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that it has targeted two illegal bases of the United States in Syria with rockets.

The resistance group carried out the rocket attack on the US occupation base in Syria's al-Omar oil field. It said that the rockets directly hit the target.

The US occupation base in Syria's Koniko gas field was also targeted, it said in another statement.

On Sunday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that its forces had conducted a total of eleven operations targeting US bases in Iraq and Syria a day earlier.

Iraqi resistance groups have conducted similar attacks against US positions in Iraq and neighboring Syria ever since the ‘Israeli’ regime began its war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The groups say their attacks are in retaliation for America’s support of the Zionist regime’s crimes against people in Gaza.

After the martyrdom of Resistance commanders who led the anti-terrorism fight in Iraq and Syria, the Iraqi parliament approved a piece of legislation to call for the withdrawal of American troops from the country, a demand that the US troops have yet to meet.