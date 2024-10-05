No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, December 12, 2023
folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 the following statements:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 the ‘Al-Malikiyya’’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  2. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 13:30 the enemy’s artillery launchers in ‘Khirbet Ma’er’ with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  3. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 13:30 points of enemy soldiers’ deployment in the vicinity of the ‘Jal Al-Allam’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  4. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:00 the ‘Hadab Yaroun’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  5. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:00 the ‘Al-Raheb’ Site with the appropriate weapons, striking it directly.
  6. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:00 the ‘Zar’it’ Barracks [the occupied Lebanese Tarbikha village] with the appropriate weapons, striking it directly.
  7. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:35 the ‘Bayyad Blida’ Site with the appropriate weapons, striking it directly.
  8. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:35 points of enemy soldiers’ deployment in the vicinity of the ‘Al-Assi’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise

Israel Al-Quds Lebanon Palestine Gaza Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon IsraeliOccupation AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
Monthly Frequency of Rockets and Drones Launched from Lebanon

Monthly Frequency of Rockets and Drones Launched from Lebanon

28 days ago
This Is How Hezbollah Tried to Beat the Iron Dome

This Is How Hezbollah Tried to Beat the Iron Dome

28 days ago
Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Abbas Ayyoub on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [5/9/2024]

Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Abbas Ayyoub on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [5/9/2024]

28 days ago
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, September 6, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, September 6, 2024

28 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 05-10-2024 Hour: 10:20 Beirut Timing

whatshot