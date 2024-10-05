By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 the following statements:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 the ‘Al-Malikiyya’’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 13:30 the enemy’s artillery launchers in ‘Khirbet Ma’er’ with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 13:30 points of enemy soldiers’ deployment in the vicinity of the ‘Jal Al-Allam’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:00 the ‘Hadab Yaroun’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:00 the ‘Al-Raheb’ Site with the appropriate weapons, striking it directly. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:00 the ‘Zar’it’ Barracks [the occupied Lebanese Tarbikha village] with the appropriate weapons, striking it directly. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:35 the ‘Bayyad Blida’ Site with the appropriate weapons, striking it directly. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:35 points of enemy soldiers’ deployment in the vicinity of the ‘Al-Assi’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise