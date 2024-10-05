No Script

Syrian Premier: Scheme for Collapse of Gaza Foiled by Resistance Front’s Unity

folder_openSyria access_time9 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

The unity and coordination of the resistance front thwarted the US and the “Israeli” entity’s plot for the dissolution of the besieged Gaza Strip, forced displacement of its residents, and destruction of the resistance, Prime Minister of Syria Hussein Arnous said.

In a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, held in Tehran on Monday, Arnous said the cohesion and unity within the resistance front caused the US and Zionist regime's plot to destroy Gaza, displace the Palestinians there and destroy the resistance to fail.

Hailing the results of his visit to Iran, the Syrian prime minister described his talks with the Iranian first vice president and other officials as fruitful.

Pointing to the agreements reached between Tehran and Damascus, Arnous stressed the need for the two countries to expand their relations.

Amir Abdollahian, for his part, pointed to the meeting between the presidents of Iran and Syria, adding that naturally, the Syrian prime minister's trip is an important development in bilateral relations that aimed to follow up and implement the bilateral agreements.

Referring to the developments in Gaza and Palestine, Amir Abdollahian described the full support of the US for the Zionist regime as the most important factor in the continuation of the regime's aggression against the defenseless people of Gaza.

