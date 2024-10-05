US ’Concerned’ Over ‘Israeli’ Use of White Phosphorus in Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

The US government said Monday it was concerned following reports of ‘Israel’ using US-made white phosphorus bombs in an October attack on South Lebanon.

The Washington Post reported that remnants of the bombs were found in a village in the area of Bint Jbeil. Human rights organizations said that the attack, in which nine civilians were injured, may be investigated as a war crime.

Since the beginning of the war in Gaza, Lebanon has reported that the Zionist military carried out strikes using white phosphorus bombs. Following the Washington Post report, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the White House was “concerned,” about the reports and that the US would be “asking questions to try to learn a bit more.”

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller also addressed the allegations, saying the White House is worried about such reports.

White phosphorus bombs cause the phosphorus to ignite upon contact with oxygen and continue burning until it is burned away, as long as the material maintains contact with oxygen.

In contact with the skin, the material causes burns. White phosphorus bombs are considered incendiary weapons, which are subject to restrictions under the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons’ Protocol III.