Gaza Destruction Proportionally ‘Even Greater’ Than in WWII Germany - Borrell

By Staff, Agencies

The situation in Gaza is “catastrophic, apocalyptic,” with destruction proportionally “even greater” than that which Germany experienced in World War II, the EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said Monday.

The ‘Israeli’ military response to Hamas operation of October 7 has resulted in “an incredible number of civilian casualties,” Borrell said after chairing a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

He said the EU was also “alarmed by the violence in the West Bank by extremist settlers,” and condemned the government’s decision to approve 1,700 more housing units in occupied Al-Quds, in what Brussels considers a violation of international law.

“The human suffering constitutes an unprecedented challenge to the international community,” Borrell said.

“Civilian casualties are between 60 and 70 percent of the overall deaths,” based on Gaza health ministry figures, and “85% of the population is internally displaced.”

“The destruction of buildings in Gaza… is more or less or even greater than the destruction suffered by the German cities during the Second World War,” taken proportionally, Borrell said.

He said he had presented a discussion paper to the EU foreign ministers looking at “imposing sanctions against extremist settlers in West Bank,” who have stepped up attacks against Palestinian residents.

Borrell said he would soon make that a formal proposal, based on an initiative taken by the United States, which last week said it would refuse visas to extremist ‘Israeli’ settlers.

He acknowledged, however, that there was as yet no unanimity among the 27 EU governments on the issue.