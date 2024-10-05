Yemeni Armed Forces Naval Missile Hits ‘Israel’-bound Fuel Ship

By Al-Ahed News

Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree announced in a statement published on Tuesday morning that the Yemeni Navy attacked a fuel ship bound to an ‘Israeli’ port with a naval missile as part of supporting of the Palestinian people under ‘Israeli’ attack in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Saree made clear that the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a qualitative military operation against a Norwegian ship, named 'Strinda', that was loaded with fuel and heading to the ‘Israeli’ entity, adding that the ship was a targeted with an appropriate naval missile.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces have succeeded in the past two days in preventing the passage of several ships that responded to the warnings by the Yemeni Navy,” the spokesman added, noting, however, that “The Yemeni Armed Forces targeted the Norwegian ship only after its crew neglected all warnings.”

“The Yemeni Armed Forces won’t hesitate to target any ship that violates what we have mentioned in the previous statements,” Saree affirmed, stressing that the Yemeni Armed Forces will continue to prevent all ships from all nationalities that are bound to ‘Israeli’ ports from navigating in the Arabian and Red seas until the food and medicine needed by the defiant brothers in Gaza enter the strip.