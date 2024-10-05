No Script

Biden Neglects Gaza Genocide, Stresses Unshakeable Support for “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

US President Joe Biden has pledged “unshakeable” support for the apartheid “Israeli” entity as the death toll from the occupying regime’s genocidal aggression against the Gaza Strip surpasses 18,000.

Biden made the remarks during a ceremony marking a Jewish holiday at the White House on Monday night, amid mounting pressure on his administration over its provision of lethal weapons to “Israel” at the height of the Gaza war.

He said that his “commitment to the safety of the Jewish people, and the security of ‘Israel’, its right to exist … is unshakeable.”

Washington will “continue to provide military assistance to ‘Israel’ until they get rid of Hamas,” he added.

The US president, however, called on “Israel” to be “careful” and cautioned that public opinion could shift in the Gaza war.

Biden also highlighted the work his administration has done to secure the release of captured “Israelis”, saying he “personally spent countless hours” working with “Israeli”, Qatari and Egyptian sides.

 

