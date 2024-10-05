No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, December 11, 2023

December 11, 2023
By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued on Monday, December 11, 2023 the following statements:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:00 a gathering of ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers in the vicinity of ‘Al-Summaqah’ Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  2. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:00 the ‘Branit’ Barracks with artillery shells, scoring a direct hit.
  3. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:00 the ‘Al-Raheb’ Site with Burkan missiles, scoring direct hits.
  4. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:30 the ‘Hadab Al-Bustan’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  5. The Islamic Resistance fighters destroyed at 15:35 the ‘Al-Baghdadi’ Site and a gathering of enemy soldiers and vehicles in its vicinity with artillery shells, inflicting upon them confirmed casualties.
  6. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 17:40 a gathering of ‘Israeli’ enemy infantry soldiers in the ‘Shtula’ Forest [in the occupied Lebanese Tarbikha village] with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  7. In response to the Zionist aggression on South Lebanon towns and villages, and the martyrdom of Al-Taybeh Mayor Hussein Ali Mansour, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 20:00 an ‘Israeli’ force positioned inside a ‘house’ in the ‘Metula’ settlement with rocketry weapons, scoring a direct hit that left its members killed and injured.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.

Israel Al-Quds Lebanon Palestine Gaza Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon IsraeliOccupation AlAqsaFlood

Comments

