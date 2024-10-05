IRG Stages Major Security Drill in Western Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] ground forces staged a large security drill in western Iran on Monday morning.

The exercise was conducted with the approach of confronting the security threats, anti-revolutionary groups, and terrorist and takfiri networks.

In this exercise, a part of the latest tactics was used by taking advantage of the talent and new capabilities of the various units of the IRG ground forces to deal with security threats and terrorist movements.

Special training in the conditions of electronic warfare, testing radar and communication systems, conducting reconnaissance and intelligence operations, and destroying the targets and headquarters of hypothetical enemies using new equipment were among the stages of this exercise.