No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

IRG Stages Major Security Drill in Western Iran

IRG Stages Major Security Drill in Western Iran
folder_openIran access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] ground forces staged a large security drill in western Iran on Monday morning.

The exercise was conducted with the approach of confronting the security threats, anti-revolutionary groups, and terrorist and takfiri networks.

In this exercise, a part of the latest tactics was used by taking advantage of the talent and new capabilities of the various units of the IRG ground forces to deal with security threats and terrorist movements.

Special training in the conditions of electronic warfare, testing radar and communication systems, conducting reconnaissance and intelligence operations, and destroying the targets and headquarters of hypothetical enemies using new equipment were among the stages of this exercise.

Iran MilitaryDrills IRG

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran Arrests Daesh Terrorists

Iran Arrests Daesh Terrorists

one month ago
IRG Chief: Resistance Front’s Strength Anchored in Iran’s Defense Industry

IRG Chief: Resistance Front’s Strength Anchored in Iran’s Defense Industry

one month ago
Iran: Dozens of Satellites Under Construction

Iran: Dozens of Satellites Under Construction

one month ago
Iran: Air Defense Force Absolute Power in West Asia

Iran: Air Defense Force Absolute Power in West Asia

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 05-10-2024 Hour: 10:20 Beirut Timing

whatshot