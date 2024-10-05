100+ ‘Israeli’ Troopers Killed in Gaza Ground Incursion - Military

By Staff, Agencies

The ‘Israeli’ occupation military announced that more than a hundred soldiers have been killed since the beginning of the regime’s ground incursion in the Gaza Strip, more than two months after the Zionist entity waged a war on the besieged territory.

The army announced in a statement on Monday the deaths of four soldiers, noting that three of them were killed during fighting in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday.

The statement added that the latest fatalities brought the toll of slain ‘Israeli’ troops in the ground offensive against fighters from the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement to 101.

The figure comes a day after the ‘Israeli’ army said 425 soldiers were killed since the start of the Gaza conflict in early October.

According to the military release, 1,593 other troops were also injured, including 559 soldiers who were wounded in the Gaza ground invasion.

‘Israeli’ daily newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth also reported on Saturday that more than 5,000 soldiers had been injured in Gaza since the latest conflict began, with more than 2,000 officially recognized by the Zionist war ministry as disabled.

Meanwhile, the Hebrew-language Haaretz newspaper has examined the data released by the hospitals, where wounded ‘Israeli’ soldiers have been treated, and found an “unexplained gap between the data reported by the military and that from the hospitals.”

The hospitals’ data shows the number of wounded soldiers to be twice as high as the army’s numbers, and the paper reported that is likely an undercount.

The Zionist regime waged the devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements carried out a surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the occupying entity over its intensified violence against Palestinians.

The ‘Israeli’ aggression has so far left at least 17,997 Palestinian martyrs, most of them women and children, and wounded 49,229 others.

The ‘Tel Aviv’ regime has imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.