No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Iran FM Spox: JCPOA II Out of Question

Iran FM Spox: JCPOA II Out of Question
folder_openIran access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry categorically dismissed the idea of talks on a new Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA].

Asked about speculations on talks for a new nuclear deal with Iran, known as JCPOA II, Nasser Kanaani said at a weekly press conference on Monday, “Such ideas are presented by the parties that have reneged on their commitments.”

He said certain signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal that have failed to honor their commitments under the JCPOA seek to propose “diversionary ideas” in order to shirk their responsibilities.

“Iran sees no necessity for another JCPOA,” he underlined.

Kanaani noted that the JCPOA, concluded in 2015, has already detailed the responsibilities of all parties.

Iran has repeatedly made it clear that the only solution to the revival of the JCPOA is the commitment of all parties to the full, effective, and verifiable implementation of the deal.

The United States returned its sanctions against Iran in 2018 after leaving the JCPOA, an agreement between Iran and world countries that would keep the bans lifted in exchange for some voluntary changes in Tehran's nuclear energy program.

Bowing under American pressure, the EU has been toeing the US's sanction line against Iran since Washington's departure from the deal.

Iran JCPOA EuropeanUnion IranNuclearDeal

Comments

  1. Related News
Imam Khamenei Highlights Iran’s Global Standing in Science, Regional Power

Imam Khamenei Highlights Iran’s Global Standing in Science, Regional Power

one month ago
Japan Accuses China of Violating Airspace

Japan Accuses China of Violating Airspace

one month ago
Iran, Qatar’s Foreign Ministers Hold Talks on Key Regional Issues in Tehran

Iran, Qatar’s Foreign Ministers Hold Talks on Key Regional Issues in Tehran

one month ago
Iran Defense Minister Prioritizes Addressing Emerging, Complex Threats

Iran Defense Minister Prioritizes Addressing Emerging, Complex Threats

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 05-10-2024 Hour: 10:20 Beirut Timing

whatshot