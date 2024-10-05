‘Israeli’ Passenger Plane Breached Lebanese Airspace at Beginning of War - Report

By Staff, Agencies

An El Al Dreamliner passenger plane heading towards Fort Lauderdale in the United States carelessly breached South Lebanon’s airspace during the second day of the war on Gaza, a report from ‘Israel’ Hayom newspaper mentioned.

The incident unfolded when the pilot, navigating storm clouds in the northern part of the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian airspace, realized the need to divert around them.

In constant communication with both air force and civilian controllers, the pilot received instructions to maneuver around the storm clouds. During this diversion, the aircraft entered the Lebanese territory while navigating around the weather system.

Controllers promptly directed the plane to reorient westward and exit Lebanese airspace. This entry occurred amidst a highly active airspace due to the ongoing war, with flight routes altered for security reasons.

El Al conducted an extensive investigation into the incident, refining company procedures. Officials stress that at no point were passengers or crew endangered.