Gaza Crimes Reveal Disintegration of Defeated, Deranged ‘Israel’ - Iran Commander

By Staff, Agencies

A senior Iranian Army commander said the ‘Israeli’ crimes against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip are a sign of the regime’s weakness and decay.

“Now, the Zionist regime is in a position of weakness and collapse and the presence of media has revealed all the realities on the ground and nothing is hidden from anyone,” Deputy Chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari told Mehr News Agency.

Sayyari urged the self-styled advocates of human rights to pay heed to ‘Israel’s’ ongoing atrocities against the oppressed and defenseless people of Gaza.

The ‘Israeli’ regime would have collapsed by now if it were not for the United States and European countries’ support, he argued.

The senior Iranian commander further said if the ‘Israeli’ regime was not weak and sought to fight strongly, it would have used practical military tactics instead of targeting women and children in Gaza hospitals.

Sayyari likened the ‘Israeli’ regime to a mad person who carries out whatever act and emphasized, "This indicates its weakness."

No one in the world regards harming innocent civilians, particularly women and children, as a military operation or a tactic, he added.

Sayyari slammed the Zionist raids on the Gaza Strip’s al-Shifa Hospital under the pretext that there were hidden tunnels under it that were used by the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, saying the regime has failed to even prove its claims and “everyone acknowledged that this was an exaggeration.”

‘Israel’ has turned Gaza’s hospitals into a specific target of its ongoing war of genocide against the coastal sliver, alleging that those facilities house Palestinian resistance fighters and their equipment.

Al-Shifa, Gaza’s biggest hospital, has taken the brunt of the ‘Israeli’ assaults on the territory’s healthcare system, with the regime claiming that it houses a “command center” belonging to Hamas.

The World Health Organization [WHO] last month issued its new assessment of the situation in al-Shifa Hospital, describing it as a “death zone” and the situation as “desperate.”

‘Israel’ waged the devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements carried out a surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories as part of the response to the occupation entity’s intensified violence against Palestinians.

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip on Sunday said the death toll from the ‘Israeli’ war on Gaza had risen to at least 17,997, most of them women and children. There were an additional 49,229 wounded.

‘Tel Aviv’ has also cut off one of the most densely populated places in the world from basic supplies, such as water, electricity, and fuel. Shortage of medical supplies and food has left 2.3 million Palestinians at risk of starvation.