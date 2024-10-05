US Veto of Gaza Truce Resolution Testimony of Its Role in Carnage - Raisi

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi denounced the US’ move to veto the UN Security Council’s demand for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza as a testament to Washington’s direct role in the massacre of Palestinians.

In remarks at a Sunday session of the cabinet, Raisi deplored Washington’s veto of a UN resolution on ensuring an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

“The Gaza incidents uncovered the US’ hypocrisy and disclosed the cruel and anti-human image of the US government in the world,” he said.

Raisi noted that the world has now realized the need for an end to unilateralism on the international arena.

“The awakening of nations would definitely pave the way for a change in the world’s conditions and is a good omen of an end to unilateralism and prevalence of a fair system based upon multilateralism,” the Iranian president stated.

The US on Friday vetoed the UNSC’s demand for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the ‘Israeli’ regime’s war on Gaza.

Thirteen Security Council members voted in favor of a brief draft resolution, put forward by the United Arab Emirates on Friday, while the United Kingdom abstained.

The vote came after UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres made a rare move on Wednesday to formally warn the 15-member council of a global threat from the two-month-long war. He also invoked Article 99 of the UN Charter, which allows the secretary-general to “bring to the attention of the Security Council any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security.”

About 18,000 Palestinians have been martyred and 49,500 injured in ‘Israeli’ bombardment of Gaza since October 7, including 297 in the past 24 hours alone.