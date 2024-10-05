Thousands of Moroccans Urge Gov’t to Cut Ties with “Israel” over Gaza Onslaught

By Staff, Agencies

Thousands of Moroccans have taken to the streets in the capital Rabat to mount pressure on the government to cut its relations with the apartheid “Israeli” entity over the regime's ongoing genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

The demonstration took place on Sunday with about 3,000 participants waving Palestinian flags and chanting, "Palestine is not for sale" and "resistance go ahead to victory and liberation."

The crowds also chanted, "The people want an end to normalization," pressing the Moroccan government to reverse the country's United States-facilitated détente with “Israel” in 2020.

Starting on October 7, the occupying regime launched a devastating onslaught on Gaza following a surprise operation by the territory's resistance groups, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Flood.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, the “Israeli” aggression has so far killed around 18,000 people and injured nearly 49,000 others.

This is not the first time Moroccans have demonstrated in their thousands to protest the entity’s ferocious military aggression against Gaza.

Sunday's march, however, was the first to be called by the opposition Justice and Development Party, which led the Morocco's elected government from 2011 until 2021.

The participants also urged a boycott of those brands that support Israel, while condemning the United States' heavy military and political backing for the regime's genocide in Gaza.

"We call on Morocco to end diplomatic relations with ‘Israel’... that [has] killed children and women in Gaza and destroyed hospitals in full brutality," said a protester as he was in line to sign a petition demanding reversal of the rapprochement deal between Rabat and Tel Aviv.