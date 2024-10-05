Hamas To Release ‘Israeli’ Captives Only If Demands Met – Abu Ubaida

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas stressed that it will never buckle under the pressure of incessant ‘Israeli’ attacks on Gaza to release ‘Israeli’ captives it took during Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in early October.

Spokesman of Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas military wing, Abu Ubaida, said on Sunday that the only way for the group to release ‘Israeli’ captives alive is for the ‘Israelis’ and their supporters to accept its conditions, including the release of Palestinian detainees held behind ‘Israeli’ bars.

“Neither the fascist enemy and its arrogant leadership... nor its supporters... can take their prisoners alive without an exchange and negotiation and meeting the demands of the resistance,” said Abu Ubaida.

Hamas exchanged 80 ‘Israeli’ captives for 240 Palestinian detainees during a pause in the Gaza war that ended on December 1. The truce, which was meditated by Qatar and other countries, also allowed the delivery of badly-needed humanitarian aid into Gaza after weeks of Zionist attacks on the territory.

‘Israeli’ sources say Hamas still holds 137 captives from the operation it carried out on October 7 in the occupied territories.

Qatar on Sunday warned that the relentless ‘Israeli’ bombardment and assaults on Gaza may jeopardize the ongoing negotiations for a new ceasefire in Gaza.

Abu Ubaida said Hamas will continue to fight ‘Israel’ regardless of the intensity of the regime’s attacks on Gaza which he said is meant to “break the strength of our resistance.”

“We have no choice but to fight this barbaric occupier in every neighborhood, street and alley,” he said.

Around 18,000 people have been martyred in Gaza in 63 days of ‘Israeli’ onslaught in Gaza, according to figures provided by Hamas health authorities.