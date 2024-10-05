- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, December 10, 2023
folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the following statements:
In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 the ‘Jal Al-Allam’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters carried out at 10:00 an aerial attack with strike drones against a newly-established command HQ for the ‘Israeli’ occupation army in the Western sector, South of ‘Ya’ara’ Barracks. The drones struck their targets precisely, inflicting upon the enemy many casualties.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:00 the ‘Zebdin’ and ‘Ruwaisat Al-Alam’ sites in the occupied Lebanese Kfarshouba Hills and Shebaa Farms with Burkan missiles, striking the sites directly.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:00 a gathering of ‘Israeli’ enemy soldiers between the sites of ‘Zebdin’ and ‘Al-Ramtha’ in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters destroyed at 15:30 a bunker in ‘Al-Abbad’ Site where ‘Israeli’ enemy soldiers were holed up in, inflicting upon them confirmed casualties.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:30 a gathering of ‘Israeli’ enemy soldiers in the ‘Hounin’ Fortress [the occupied Lebanese Hounin village] with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:35 the ‘Berkat Risha’ Site with Burkan missiles, scoring a direct hit.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
