By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the following statements:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 the ‘Jal Al-Allam’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit. The Islamic Resistance fighters carried out at 10:00 an aerial attack with strike drones against a newly-established command HQ for the ‘Israeli’ occupation army in the Western sector, South of ‘Ya’ara’ Barracks. The drones struck their targets precisely, inflicting upon the enemy many casualties. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:00 the ‘Zebdin’ and ‘Ruwaisat Al-Alam’ sites in the occupied Lebanese Kfarshouba Hills and Shebaa Farms with Burkan missiles, striking the sites directly. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:00 a gathering of ‘Israeli’ enemy soldiers between the sites of ‘Zebdin’ and ‘Al-Ramtha’ in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters destroyed at 15:30 a bunker in ‘Al-Abbad’ Site where ‘Israeli’ enemy soldiers were holed up in, inflicting upon them confirmed casualties. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:30 a gathering of ‘Israeli’ enemy soldiers in the ‘Hounin’ Fortress [the occupied Lebanese Hounin village] with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:35 the ‘Berkat Risha’ Site with Burkan missiles, scoring a direct hit.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}