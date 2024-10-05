By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued on Saturday, December 9, 2023 the following statements:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:15 a gathering of occupation army soldiers in the vicinity of the ‘Metula’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 14:55 a gathering of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the ‘Ramiya’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 14:55 the ‘Semmaqah’ Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms, and targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers in its vicinity with the appropriate rocketry weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:30 the ‘Al-Baghdadi’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:35 a gathering of infantry soldiers in the vicinity of the the ‘Ruwaisat Al-Assi’ with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:35 the HQ of the 91st Division Command in the ‘Branit’ Barracks with the rocketry weapons, scoring a direct hit. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 13:30 the ‘Al-Naqoura’ Naval Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:50 the ‘Al-Hamra’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:50 the ‘Berkat Risha’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 17:30 a gathering of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the ‘Jal Al-Allam’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}