‘Israeli’ Army Orders Northern Gaza Evacuation while Pounding South

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist occupation army has issued evacuation orders for the northern part of the Strip, while the regime’s airstrikes continue to pound Gaza’s southern areas.

The Zionist army's directives urged civilians in north of the strip to relocate to known shelters west of Gaza City, allowing passage through specific roads in Khan Yunis.

However, these instructions have instilled chaos and fear among civilians, raising concerns about the safety of suggested areas amid the relentless airstrikes targeting the entire strip from the North to the South.

Challenges have emerged as areas previously marked as safe have been repeatedly hit, leaving civilians in a perilous situation.

A firsthand report from Deir el-Balah in central Gaza paints a distressing picture, revealing heavy ‘Israeli’ bombardment leading to substantial casualties, including women and children. The area, previously considered safe by the ‘Israeli’ army, now shelters displaced individuals, with survivors struggling to rescue the injured amidst significant destruction.

The director of the European Hospital in Khan Yunis described the current situation as catastrophic, highlighting the challenges faced by medical staff due to the influx of injured individuals and a lack of equipment. The hospital has become overwhelmed, leaving many injured on the streets, awaiting urgent medical attention.

The escalating ‘Israeli’ violence overnight and into the early hours of the day has intensified in various Gaza regions. Despite being designated as safe areas by the ‘Israeli’ military, cities like Rafah witnessed residential home targeting, resulting in deaths and injuries among Palestinians. In addition, continuous artillery shelling and airstrikes in Khan Yunis have caused extensive destruction, including the tragic loss of an entire family, with 13 people martyred.