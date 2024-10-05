Al-Qassam Unveils M-90 Rocket Following Three Barrages On ‘Tel Aviv’

By Staff, Agencies

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas resistance movement, released cinematic footage on Friday, unveiling a new Multiple Rocket Launcher [MLR], LM-90, which holds up to eight rockets at a time.

The footage entitled “‘Tel Aviv’ will be burnt to the ground, al-Quds will be liberated,” showcases yet another milestone for the Palestinian Resistance, both in terms of production capabilities and its military arsenal.

A placard displayed in the video, as resistance fighters arm the system, shows a designed photo of martyr Ibrahim al-Makadmeh, one of Hamas founders and a prominent Palestinian figure. The placard also revealed that the rocket was named after al-Makadmeh, making this at least the second rocket to be named after the late leader.

Designated M-90, the rocket has a range of 90 km, awarding the resistance faction the possibility of targeting central areas in occupied Palestine, including ‘Tel Aviv,’ from various positions in the Gaza Strip, such as the southern city of Khan Yunis.

Earlier in 2012, the resistance put into service the M-75, which has seen substantial use in every round of confrontations since then, especially in the Battle of Al-Quds Sword in May 2021 and the ongoing Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.

It is worth noting that the video was released after al-Qassam Brigades announced three separate rocket launching operations, targeting ‘Tel Aviv.’ Concurrently, ‘Israeli’ media outlets reported "loud blasts" in the area.

Interestingly, this is the second system revealed by al-Qassam Brigades, which features an adjustable platform, allowing the launcher to fire at a range of angles via a crank.

In the context of the ongoing confrontation, the spokesperson for al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Ubaida, announced that the Brigades managed to completely or partially destroy 21 ‘Israeli’ armored vehicles in the last 24 hours.

He added that the fighters "thwarted an attempt to free the captured soldier Sahar Baruch, which led to his death, in addition to the killing and wounding of a number of other Zionist prisoners due to the barbaric bombing of the Gaza areas."