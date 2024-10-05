Iran Unveils Injectable Anti-Cancer Drug

By Staff, Agencies

An Iranian knowledge-based company developed an injectable drug used in the treatment of a broad range of cancers.

The pharmaceutical product, named “cyclophosphamide,” has been unveiled by an Iranian company based in the province of Alborz.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by Iranian Vice-President for Science, Technology and Knowledge-Based Economy Ruhollah Dehqani Firouzabadi.

In comments at the ceremony, the head of the Science and Technology Park of Alborz pointed to the effects of injection of the newly-developed medicine in the treatment of a wide spectrum of cancers, saying the drug is used to treat many diseases including ovarian cancer, breast cancer, blood cancer and eye cancer.

Since recently, 100 percent of Iran’s demand for this widely-used drug was met through imports, Mahdi Abbasi stated, noting that the mass production and supply of the homegrown drug will settle the problems facing cancer patients and prevent the high exchange rate used for importing the product.

Provision and supply of the anti-cancer drugs have always been one of the major concerns of the health officials and patients in Iran, he added.

The production of cyclophosphamide inside Iran and the patients’ sustainable access to this anti-cancer drug will be facilitated optimally from now on, he stated.

Cyclophosphamide is used to treat cancers of the breast, blood and lymph system, and nerves [mainly in children]. Cyclophosphamide is also used for retinoblastoma -a type of eye cancer mainly in children- and multiple myeloma, a cancer in the bone marrow.