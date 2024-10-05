No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Gaza Death Toll Rises to 17,487 - Health Ministry

9 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

Gaza Health Ministry Spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra announced that the number of Palestinian martyrs in Gaza has risen to 17,487 since the beginning of the Zionist regime's invasion of the enclave on October 7.

Al-Qidra said on Friday that the ‘Israeli’ occupying regime is committing genocide and killing all families in Gaza schools and residential neighborhoods.

Some 46,480 people have been injured in the Zionist regime's invasion of the Gaza Strip over the past two months, he noted.

The spokesman added that “Every day we are losing dozens of wounded due to a lack of care and delay in getting them out of Gaza.”

The ministry underlined that 70 percent of the victims are children and women.

The aggressions in Gaza followed an October 7 Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the Zionist regime by the Palestinian resistance groups.

Analysts believe that the Palestinian operation in the occupied lands was a natural response to 75 years of oppression against the Palestinian people.

