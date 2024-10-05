By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued on Friday, December 8, 2023 the following statements:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 the ‘Misgav Am’ Site with the appropriate weapons. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:15 the ‘Khirbet Ma’er’ bunker with the appropriate weapons, striking it directly. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:30 the ‘Al-Raheb’ Site with Burkan missiles, striking it directly. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:35 the ‘Ruwaisat Al-Alam’ Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarshouba Hills and Shebaa Farms with rocketry weapons that hit their targets precisely. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:00 the ‘Al-Radar’ Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:00 the ‘Ruwaisat Al-Alam’ Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarshouba Hills and Shebaa Farms with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:00 the ‘Al-Abbad’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:00 the ‘Mitat’ Barracks facing the town of Rmeish with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 23:00 the ‘Ramiya’ Site with the appropriate weapons, striking its pillbox a direct hit and leaving the soldiers inside killed and injured.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}