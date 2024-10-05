Yemenis Rally for Palestine: “We’re Ready for All Options”

By Al-Ahed News

The Yemeni Saada Governorate was the scene of massive popular rallies on Friday under the slogan “We’ll continue to support Gaza. We’re ready to all options.”

Participants raised Yemeni and Palestinian flags, chanting slogans in support of Palestine and the Palestinian people, and against the unending brutal aggression on the Gaza Strip that has entered its 63rd day so far.

As usual, at the end of the rally, a joint closing statement was issued by the participants who underlined the Yemeni Republic’s stable and principal stance towards the Palestinian cause, which is highly supported on the national, official, popular consent on the political, military, and media levels. The statement emphasized that “The Zio-American threats against our people don’t terrify us, and don’t prevent us from facing the challenged, but instead increase our believe in the certain promise of Allah that we will emerge victorious against them.”

The statement further praised the “escalating military operations of our Yemeni Armed Forces in the Red and Arabian seas, and the targeting of Zionist ships, as well as the achievements scored by the Rocketry Force and the drones in the targeting of Zionist targets in the occupied Palestine.” It also called for more operations of this kind “to defend our brothers in Palestine until the aggression on Gaza stops.”

The statement additionally denounced the US State Department’s claims that there is no evidence that crimes are committed against the Palestinian people in Gaza, affirming that such remarks are ironic and evidence on the US-‘Israeli’ failure in justifying the crimes against civilians and contradicts the slogans of liberties they brag.

Moreover, the statement appreciated the law that bans and criminalizes the recognition of the Zionist enemy’s entity and normalizing with it, considering such move as step on the right path upon which international relations must be based on correct basis.

The statement finally slammed the handshaking of some Arab leaders with the bloodstained hands of the Zionist entity’s president, the killer of Palestinian children and women. “Such stances are a stain of shame for whoever took part in and attended the summit the was held in the UAE last week,” the statement read, calling once again to continue boycotting the ‘Israeli’-American goods and companies related to them on the local and international levels.