Half A Million ‘Israeli’ Settlers Have Fled Occupied Territories Since October 7

By Staff, Agencies

Nearly half a million Zionist settlers have fled the occupied territories since the start of the ‘Israeli’ regime’s brutal aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip early in October, a report said.

The Population and Immigration Authority estimated that around 470,000 ‘Israelis’ have fled since October 7, and it is unclear if they will return or not.

"Therefore, there is a negative migration of about half a million people, and this does not include thousands of foreign workers, refugees, and diplomats who left” the occupied territories, Zman magazine said.

That came as the war has taken a heavy toll on the Zionist entity’s economy. According to ‘Israel's’ Central Bureau of Statistics, one in three businesses has shuttered or is operating at 20 percent capacity. More than half of businesses also suffered over 50 percent loss in revenues.

Before the start of the war on Gaza, the number of ‘Israelis’ applying for foreign passports had jumped amid widespread discontent over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan for a so-called ‘judicial’ overhaul.

Netanyahu introduced the plan in January, triggering months of unprecedented anti-regime protests, with critics describing the plan as a threat to the independence of the courts by the prime minister, who is on trial on graft charges.

Those in favor of the scheme allege that it introduces some balance in the power that is wielded by the different branches of the regime. Its opponents, on the other side of the ledger, say upon ratification, the plan would empower the ruling class to act in a more authoritarian fashion.

The Zionist regime launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the occupying entity in response to the ‘Israeli’ regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

At least 16,248 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been martyred in the ‘Israeli’ strikes.