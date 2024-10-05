No Script

US Embassy in Iraq Targeted by a Rocket
By Staff, Agencies

Local sources reported a rocket attack on the US embassy in Iraq and in the vicinity of the Green Zone of Baghdad early Friday.

The sound of several explosions was heard and sirens sounded at the US embassy, according to the reports.

No groups or individuals have claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

In reaction to US support for the Zionist regime in its war on Gaza, the Iraqi Resistance groups have repeatedly targeted the positions of American occupation forces in recent weeks.

After the martyrdom of resistance commanders who led the anti-terrorism fight in Iraq and Syria, the Iraqi parliament approved a piece of legislation to call for the withdrawal of American troops from the country, a demand that the US occupation troops have yet to meet.

