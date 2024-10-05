No Script

Son of ‘Israeli’ War Cabinet Minister Killed in Gaza

Zionist Entity access_time9 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

Master Sergeant (res.) Gal Eizenkot, the son of former ‘Israeli’ military Chief of Staff and current War Cabinet Minister Gadi Eizenkot, was reported killed in combat within Gaza on Thursday.

Gal, 25, who served in the 699th Battalion, was killed in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

According to reports, Gadi Eizenkot was at the situational assessment with Minister Benny Gantz during the battle.

Eizenkot watched the battle as it unfolded and was informed a few minutes later his son was among the wounded.

Israel Palestine Gaza BennyGantz GadiEisenkot IsraeliOccupation

