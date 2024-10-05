No Script

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, December 7, 2023

By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued on Thursday, December 7, 2023 the following statements:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 07:00 the “Al-Marj” Site and the “Ramim” Forest [the occupied Lebanese Hounin village] with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  2. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:00 the “Ma’ayan Baruch” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  3. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:40 the “Al-Marj” Site [the occupied Lebanese Hounin village] with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  4. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 14:15 a gathering of ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers in the vicinity of “Mitat” Barracks with the appropriate weapons, inflicting upon them confirmed casualties.
  5. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:05 the “Bayyad Blida” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  6. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:30 a gathering of ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers in the vicinity of “Jal Al-Allam” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  7. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:40 a gathering of ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers in “Khallet Wardeh” with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  8. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:45 a gathering of ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers in the “Shtula” Forest [the occupied Lebanese Tarbikha village] with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  9. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:45 the “Al-Jardah” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  10. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:50 the “Zari’t” Barracks [the occupied Lebanese Tarbikha village] with the appropriate weapons, striking it directly.
  11. While two “Israeli” occupation soldiers were installing military espionage devices on a lift at “Al-Raheb” Site, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted them at 20:20 with guided missiles, striking the lift the fell down and killing the two soldiers.
  12. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 21:24 the “Al-Malikiyya” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

 

 

