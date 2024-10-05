No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

UN Chief Warns Gaza Aid Delivery Could Collapse

UN Chief Warns Gaza Aid Delivery Could Collapse
folder_openPalestine access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

As the war intensified on Wednesday, the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, invoked a rarely used clause in the UN charter to raise the issue on his own initiative before the security council, to warn that the conflict “may aggravate existing threats to international peace and security.”

“We are facing a severe risk of collapse of the humanitarian system,” Guterres wrote in a letter to the council. “The situation is fast deteriorating into a catastrophe with potentially irreversible implications for Palestinians as a whole and for peace and security in the region.”

He added: “Amid constant bombardment by the ‘Israeli’ Forces, and without shelter or the essentials to survive, I expect public order to completely break down soon due to the desperate conditions, rendering even limited humanitarian assistance impossible.

“An even worse situation could unfold, including epidemic diseases and increased pressure for mass displacement into neighboring countries.”

The UN and aid agencies say nowhere in Gaza is safe anymore. According to the UN, 1.87 million people, more than 80% of Gaza’s population, have left their homes. Many have had to flee shelter several times to avoid the ‘Israeli’ invasion.

The UN Human Rights Office said on Tuesday that “the pattern of attacks that target or impact on civilian infrastructure raises serious concerns about ‘Israel’s’ compliance with international humanitarian law and significantly raises the risk of atrocity crimes.”

Israel Palestine Gaza unsc AntonioGuterres UnitedNations IsraeliOccupation

Comments

  1. Related News
UN: “Israel” Displaced 90% of Gaza Population

UN: “Israel” Displaced 90% of Gaza Population

one month ago
Gaza Doctors Left in Dark as Fuel Shortages Hit Hospitals

Gaza Doctors Left in Dark as Fuel Shortages Hit Hospitals

one month ago
World Countries Urge End to “Israeli” Violence in WB: Absolutely Unacceptable

World Countries Urge End to “Israeli” Violence in WB: Absolutely Unacceptable

one month ago
Three Palestinians martyred in airstrike in Tulkarm as resistance fighters clash with “Israeli” troops

Three Palestinians martyred in airstrike in Tulkarm as resistance fighters clash with “Israeli” troops

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 05-10-2024 Hour: 10:20 Beirut Timing

whatshot