Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Ali Al-Atat on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds

folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
By Al-Ahed News

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.

Allah Almighty is Truthful

With much pride and glory, the Islamic Resistance mourned its fighter Ali Hassan Al-Atat [Ruhollah], from Haret Hreik, Beirut’s Southern Suburb [Dahiyeh], who was martyred while performing his duties on the path of liberating Al-Quds.

Israel Al-Quds Lebanon Palestine Gaza Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon IsraeliOccupation AlAqsaFlood

Comments

