- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, December 6, 2023
folder_openMiddle East... access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 the following statements:
In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 13:00 the ‘Al-Radar’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 14:10 the ‘Ruwaisat Al-Qaren’ Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with a guided missile, striking it directly.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:30 the ‘Dhayra’ Site with the appropriate weapons, striking it directly.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:30 the ‘Hadab Al-Bustan’ Site with guided missiles, striking it directly.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:50 a gathering of ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers in the ‘Jal Al-Allam’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:00 a gathering of ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers in ‘Karm Al-Tuffah’ near ‘Mitat’ Barracks with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:00 a gathering of ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers in ‘Tel Shaar’ facing Aita Al-Shaab with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:15 the ‘Al-Malikiyya’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:20 the ‘Ramim’ Barracks with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:30 the ‘Al-Raheb’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 17:15 the ‘Al-Naqoura’ Naval Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
Comments
- Related News