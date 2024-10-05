By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 the following statements:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 13:00 the ‘Al-Radar’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 14:10 the ‘Ruwaisat Al-Qaren’ Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with a guided missile, striking it directly. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:30 the ‘Dhayra’ Site with the appropriate weapons, striking it directly. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:30 the ‘Hadab Al-Bustan’ Site with guided missiles, striking it directly. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:50 a gathering of ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers in the ‘Jal Al-Allam’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:00 a gathering of ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers in ‘Karm Al-Tuffah’ near ‘Mitat’ Barracks with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:00 a gathering of ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers in ‘Tel Shaar’ facing Aita Al-Shaab with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:15 the ‘Al-Malikiyya’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:20 the ‘Ramim’ Barracks with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:30 the ‘Al-Raheb’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 17:15 the ‘Al-Naqoura’ Naval Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}