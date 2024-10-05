China Launches Fourth-generation Nuclear Power Plant

By Staff, Agencies

China has commissioned what is believed to be the first fourth-generation nuclear power plant located in the country's eastern province of Shandong, the Chinese National Energy Administration [NEA] announced on Wednesday.

The Chinese energy department said that a high-temperature gas-cooled reactor at the Shidao Bay nuclear power plant, also known as Shidaowan, was put into commercial operation after 168 hours of continuous work.

"China has reached a world-leading level in the research, development and application of fourth-generation nuclear energy technologies," the NEA said in a statement.

The Shidaowan nuclear power plant high-temperature gas-cooled reactor project was launched in 2012 with a total investment of 100 billion yuan [$14.1 billion] and a 20-year construction period.

The NPP is a joint venture between the China Huaneng Group energy company, China Nuclear Engineering & Construction Group, and Tsinghua University in Beijing.