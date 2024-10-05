No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

China Launches Fourth-generation Nuclear Power Plant

China Launches Fourth-generation Nuclear Power Plant
folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

China has commissioned what is believed to be the first fourth-generation nuclear power plant located in the country's eastern province of Shandong, the Chinese National Energy Administration [NEA] announced on Wednesday.

The Chinese energy department said that a high-temperature gas-cooled reactor at the Shidao Bay nuclear power plant, also known as Shidaowan, was put into commercial operation after 168 hours of continuous work.

"China has reached a world-leading level in the research, development and application of fourth-generation nuclear energy technologies," the NEA said in a statement.

The Shidaowan nuclear power plant high-temperature gas-cooled reactor project was launched in 2012 with a total investment of 100 billion yuan [$14.1 billion] and a 20-year construction period.

The NPP is a joint venture between the China Huaneng Group energy company, China Nuclear Engineering & Construction Group, and Tsinghua University in Beijing.

China NuclearPower

Comments

  1. Related News
China Ends Drills Around Taiwan, Vows to Smash All Separatist Plots

China Ends Drills Around Taiwan, Vows to Smash All Separatist Plots

4 months ago
China Launches Punishment Drills around Taiwan

China Launches Punishment Drills around Taiwan

4 months ago
China Vows Retaliation against US Bullying

China Vows Retaliation against US Bullying

5 months ago
China’s Population Drops for 2nd Year, With Record Low Birth Rate

China’s Population Drops for 2nd Year, With Record Low Birth Rate

8 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 05-10-2024 Hour: 10:20 Beirut Timing

whatshot