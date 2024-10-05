No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Iranian Bioscience Capsule Successfully Launched to Space

Iranian Bioscience Capsule Successfully Launched to Space
folder_openIran access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The newest Iranian space bioscience capsule was successfully launched by the indigenous Salman launcher.

The development is aligned with the thirteenth administration's dedication to revitalizing diverse segments of Iranian nation's space sector and enhancing expertise in space bioscience.

This scientific, research, and technological capsule is a step toward the envisioned human space exploration.

Launched to an altitude of 130 kilometers from Earth's surface, its goal is to develop essential technologies for space endeavors.

Commissioned by the Iranian Space Agency and developed by the Aerospace Research Institute of the Ministry of Science, Research, and Technology, the 500-kilogram capsule underwent extensive testing of space mission technologies.

This encompassed propulsion, recovery, speed control, impact mitigation systems, capsule aerodynamics, parachute mechanisms, as well as control and monitoring systems for environmental conditions, among others.

The Salman launcher is the first version of this launcher class, capable of launching half-ton bioscience capsules. The Aerospace Industries Organization of the Ministry of Defense developed the entirely domestically produced launcher, which features advanced attributes in propulsion, aerodynamics, and control.

Iran iranian satellite

Comments

  1. Related News
Chinese Embassy Celebrated 53rd Anniversary of Iran-China Relations

Chinese Embassy Celebrated 53rd Anniversary of Iran-China Relations

one month ago
Iran Arrests Daesh Terrorists

Iran Arrests Daesh Terrorists

one month ago
Yemen Targets “Israel”-Linked Ships in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden

Yemen Targets “Israel”-Linked Ships in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden

one month ago
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Resistance to Definitely Avenge the ‘Israeli’ Assassination of Hanyieh

Sayyed Al-Houthi: Resistance to Definitely Avenge the ‘Israeli’ Assassination of Hanyieh

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 05-10-2024 Hour: 10:20 Beirut Timing

whatshot