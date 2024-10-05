Chaos and Yelling: Freed Captives, “Israelis” Clash with Netanyahu

By Staff, Agencies

A markedly tense meeting was held Tuesday between a group of recently released “Israeli” captives in Gaza, as well as family members of those still held in Gaza, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as the other members of the war cabinet.

Those who were present at the gathering in “Herzliya” told media outlets afterward that voices were raised and that Netanyahu did not engage directly with any of their demands, largely reading remarks off of a piece of paper, angering those present. In recordings, some attendees could be heard screaming at the prime minister to resign.

In leaked excerpts from the meeting, Netanyahu could be heard telling the families “there is no possibility right now to bring everyone home. Can anyone really imagine that if that was an option, anyone would refuse it?” — a statement met with outrage from many. Some even said they got up and left the meeting midway through.

The Kan public broadcaster reported that Netanyahu also told those gathered: “Hamas has demands that even you would not accept.”

In a recording published by Kan, Netanyahu can be heard saying “the one who stopped the [hostage release] deal was the other side, not us!” as some in the audience accuse him of lying. He responds: “What I’m saying are clear facts. I’m telling you things, I respect you too much. I have heard you, the stirring of your hearts.”

In an excerpt broadcast on Channel 12, the mother of an “Israeli” captive shouted at War Minister Yoav Gallant: “I’m not prepared to sacrifice my son for your career or for those of any of the notables here. Really not. My son did not volunteer to die for the ‘homeland’.

Simcha Goldin, the father of Hadar Goldin, a killed “Israeli” soldier whose body has been held by Hamas since 2014, was said to have shouted at the ministers: “How many more Hadar Goldins and Ron Arads will there be?!” — a reference to his son and to another ‘Israeli’ soldier who has been considered MIA since 1986 in Lebanon.”